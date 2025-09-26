Sherwin-Williams reveals its 2026 Color of the Year, described as 'easygoing neutral'

The Sherwin-Williams paint company has revealed its 2026 Color of the Year: "Universal Khaki."

The company describes the color as an easygoing neutral that brings timeless style to a home.

Color and trend experts said they selected "Universal Khaki SW 6150" for its "beautiful balance of livability and longevity."

The company's director of color marketing said, "Universal Khaki is the easygoing neutral that makes every room feel pulled together. Its warm, earthy tone works with natural finishes, crisp whites or bold pops of color — bringing timeless style to your home."

Sample options are available on the Sherwin-Williams website. Some of the complementary colors the company has highlighted include "Cream and Sugar," "Lemon Chiffon," "Henna Shade," and "Tarragon."

Last year, Sherwin-Williams highlighted a "color capsule" for its 2025 Color of the Year rather than a single shade.

