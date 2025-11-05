Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Coca-Cola launches its first limited-edition holiday drink in 5 years with creamy vanilla flavor

The limited-time soda drink will be available in both regular and zero-sugar versions.
Coca-Cola creamy vanilla
Coca-Cola via CNN Newsource
Coca-Cola creamy vanilla
Posted
and last updated

Coca-Cola is rolling out a special treat for the holidays with its first limited-edition holiday flavor in five years.

The new drink is called "Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla" and features smooth, creamy vanilla flavors designed to capture the joy of the season, according to the Atlanta-based beverage company.

The limited-time drink is available in both regular and zero-sugar versions.

RELATED STORY | Why Coca‑Cola’s cane sugar cola isn’t coming to every store yet

It will be available starting Nov. 3 in 12-ounce 12-packs and 20-ounce bottles at retailers across the United States and Canada or online at coca-cola.com. A 2-liter bottle will be available as a Walmart exclusive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg