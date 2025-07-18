Astronomer says it is investigating viral video of an embrace at Coldplay concert

Astronomer, a tech company, said on social media it has launched a formal investigation after its CEO Andy Byron and the company's head of human relations were reportedly seen on video intimately hugging at a Coldplay concert.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company said on X.

The video of Byron and Kristin Cabot embracing at the concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Wednesday has gone wildly viral on social media.

During the band's performance of “Jumbotron Song,” a camera panned around the audience and centered on the duo wrapped in each other's arms. The two quickly separated and attempted to hide their faces, with the man ducking down after realizing they were on the big screen.

“Whoa, look at these two,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The moment gained quick traction on social media, and it wasn't long before the internet identified the pair and noted that Byron is married.

It was also believed that another colleague from the company was standing next to the couple at the time, but Astronomer said those reports are false.

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly," Astronomer stated.