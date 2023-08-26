Bob Barker, 'The Price is Right' icon, dies at 99

Bob Barker, the iconic host of the popular television show "The Price is Right" and a beloved fixture on the small screen for nearly four decades, has passed away at the age of 99.

His longtime publicist, Roger Neal, tells the Associated Press that Barker died at his home in Los Angeles Saturday morning.

"I thank you, thank you, thank you for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years," Barker told his audience when he retired in June 2007.

Barker started his career his careers as a radio host before starting his journey as a TV host in 1956 in the game show "Truth or Consequences."

In 1972 Barker started as a host in "The Price Is Right," on CBS, which would go on to claim the title of television's lengthiest-running game show.

