The best gifts for mom this Mother’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

What do you get for the woman who does it all? Moms give everything to their families and make it seem effortless. They deserve so much but never give us many ideas about what they would like for their Mother’s Day gift.

If you’re still searching for Mother’s Day gifts and having trouble finding just the right thing, keep reading. We’ve rounded up Mother’s Day gifts that are sure to make any mom smile. But don’t wait too long to buy, because Mother’s Day is just around the corner!

We’ve organized our list by retailer so you can do one-stop shopping if you’d like. Or, you could always mix and match to create the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Let’s go shopping for Mom!

Amazon

TopDesign Personalized Canvas Tote Bag

This beautiful canvas tote bag is an “Amazon’s Choice” product and one of the site’s best-selling items. It has nearly 5,800 reviews and a 4.8 out of 5-star rating.

The sleek and sophisticated design can be personalized with Mom’s monogram. It can be carried or worn over the shoulder and the bag even stands upright when set down. This tote bag is perfect for busy moms on the go or to bring along to a relaxing day by the pool or beach.

Shower Steamers Aromatherapy

When a long bubble bath is not possible, this Shower Steamers Aromatherapy gift pack is a wonderful substitute. Each box comes with 18 individual aromatherapy tablets (three tablets each of six different scents: grapefruit, watermelon, eucalyptus, lavender, tangerine and mint).

Amazon customers ranked these shower steamers high for the tablets’ long-lasting scents as well as the variety of essential oils available to choose from.

Personalized Initial Necklace

These monogrammed necklaces allow Mom, Grandma or another favorite woman in your life to proudly display her loved ones.

The necklace comes in silver-plated, gold-plated or rose gold-plated stainless steel. The price includes one personalized coin. Additional personalized coins can be purchased for $5 each. Each coin has an initial and the date you choose, such as a child’s birthdate or wedding anniversary.

Nearly 4,000 Amazon customers have reviewed this necklace and it has an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.

ArtPix 3D Crystal Photo

Get that special photo that’s been hiding on your phone out into the world with this modern Mother’s Day gift! Thislaser-etched crystal photo will stand out in any home and mom will treasure it! You can also add a color-changing LED light base.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Kate Spade Goldtone & Silicone Strap Watch

This lovely Kate Spade watch will add a touch of elegance to mom’s wardrobe. Its neutral palette makes it ideal to pair with almost any outfit.

This watch has a quartz movement mechanism, a second hand and is water resistant up to 3 ATM (which means it’s safe to wear for everyday activity, including rain).

Dior J’Adore Eau de Parfum

Give the gift of fragrance this Mother’s Day. The classic J’Adore perfume features notes of jasmine and rose making it ideal for those who love floral scents. Plus, with this gift set, your mom will get a full sized bottle to sit on her vanity and a rollerball to toss in her bag for special nights out or simply for days on the go.

MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Tea Kettle

There’s a new name in home decor, so move over, Ray Dunn. MacKenzie-Childs is the latest designer to become huge, and while there are alternatives everywhere, there’s nothing quite like the original. This tea kettle from the brand features its signature checkered pattern, and it makes a perfect display piece.

Walmart

Beautiful Six-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore

A kitchen appliance might not sound like one of the best Mother’s Day gifts, but hear us out. Air fryers are a top trending countertop appliance and a gift Mom might not buy for herself.

The Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore heats up 50% faster than a traditional oven, making cooking time faster. It cooks enough food for five to seven servings of favorite fried foods with less oil.

You can choose from five different colors including white icing, black sesame, cornflower blue, oyster grey and sage green.

The Pioneer Woman Delaney Two-Gallon Drink Dispenser and Stand

Why should mom pour herself a glass of lemonade or iced tea from a regular pitcher when she can do so with style?

The Pioneer Woman Delaney Two-Gallon Drink Dispenser and Stand by Ree Drummond is a showpiece that can be used inside or outdoors. The metal base can either be used as a stand for the dispenser or separately to hold ice and other drinks.

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Mom deserves a pick-me-up that is easy and convenient. What could be better than a hot cup of coffee at just the push of a button?

The Keurig K-Express Single-Serve Coffee Maker has a removable 36-ounce reservoir, which allows a choice of six-, eight- or ten-ounce cups of coffee.

More than 6,000 Walmart customers have purchased and reviewed this Keurig coffee maker, with more than 4,300 of them giving it a five-star rating.

It comes in seven different colors including green, blue, red, white and an online-only black model.

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Dome Leather Crossbody Bag

Mom deserves a fashion statement piece and this Michael Kors crossbody bag ticks all the boxes. This leather bag is large enough to hold a variety of necessities but small enough to be a convenient option on the go.

Kors’ signature print is available in 11 different colors ranging from basic black and brown to mulberry and rosewood. Each bag also includes two inner pockets, one exterior pocket and an adjustable chain-accented body strap.

Home Depot

Grower’s Choice Braided Hibiscus Tropical Plant

Instead of a bouquet of flowers, this Mother’s Day get Mom a gift that will last more than just a few days. This Braided Hibiscus Tropical Plant can provide months of beauty and enjoyment.

This annual flowering plant features blooms that reach up to five inches wide in bright colors. The manufacturer says the plant may not arrive fully bloomed, but the flowers will open in “a week or so.”

11-piece Gardening Gift Tool Set and Organizer

Does Mom have a green thumb or has she always wanted to try gardening? Get her everything she needs to get started with this Gardening Gift Set.

This fully-equipped tote bag has everything a gardener needs including knee pads, work gloves with claws, a trowel, a rake, pruning shears, a sprayer and much more.

Lowe’s

Origin 21 Brennfield Woven Stationery Egg Chair

Maybe it’s time to splurge on Mom and give her something that invites her to take some much-needed “me time.” This outdoor stationery egg chair invites anyone to curl up with a blanket, a book and maybe a drink of choice.

This comfy and decorative chair would be a wonderful addition to a porch, deck or backyard patio. It has a teak look but a steel frame for durability. You have a choice of five colors including coral, cream, black, blue and grey.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite

If you mom loves to cook and garden, this indoor herb garden is perfect. The AeroGarden allows you to grow up to six different herbs, veggies, or fruits, and it’s simple to use. With pods available for your plant of choice and LED grow lights, your mom will have her own built in salad bar.

The best gifts for mom this Mother’s Day originally appeared on Simplemost.com