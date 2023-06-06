'Barbie' movie used up company's global supply of pink paint

She's a Barbie girl in a Barbie world — and it's all pink.

When set designers for Warner Bros.' new "Barbie" film went to work bringing Barbieland to life, they knew they'd need a whole lot of pink.

As more and more of the color flooded the set, production cleaned out a company's entire worldwide supply of pink paint. The paint supplier, Rosco, works often with the film and television industries.

"They used as much paint as we had," said Lauren Proud, vice president of global marketing at Rosco, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. She was speaking specifically of the iconic fluorescent pink shade used for the film.

Proud explained that Rosco had already faced shortages in supply due to the pandemic.

Production designer Sarah Greenwood laughed about the amount of pink used up for the film.

"The world ran out of pink," she told Architectural Digest.

"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig said the shade was a very big part of her vision in bringing the Mattel doll's story to life.

"Maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount," Gerwig told Architectural Digest. "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much."

The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. According to the movie's trailer, every day seems to be the "best day ever" in Barbieland, but the plot seems to take a huge twist when Barbie and Ken are thrust into the real world.

The movie hits theaters July 21.

