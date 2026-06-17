Virginia Museum of History and Culture to mark America's 250th with free outdoor light show 'IllumiNATION'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is preparing to mark America's 250th anniversary with a free, four-night outdoor event featuring a video art projection that tells the story of the United States.

IllumiNATION will project against the museum's facade, blending artistic light, historic imagery, and music to take viewers on a journey through American history. The event runs Thursday, June 25, through Sunday, June 28, 2026, with shows beginning at 9 p.m. each night.

Each evening will also feature a block-party from 6 to 9 p.m., with after-hours access to the museum's galleries and exhibitions, live music, cultural demonstrations, family-friendly activities, and food trucks.

The event is free and open to the public.

More information is available at virginiahistory.org/events/americas-250th/illumination.

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