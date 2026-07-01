Glen Allen High School students reflect on America's 250th anniversary through civics program

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Inside Ryan Conway's government class at Glen Allen High School, students are taking a deeper look at American history and what it means to be a citizen today.

The students are part of We the People, a citizen and constitution program in schools across the country that tests high school students on their knowledge of civics and government.

The students competed in the civic contest right before graduating, learning how the past shapes the future.

"We're young, so sometimes it's easy just to leave things up to the adults," student Natalie Funk said. "But through this class I really found that the younger generation can really make a difference, and that we really can play a role in how this country is run."

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the students reflected on what the milestone means to them.

"I think 250 years just means looking back at the people that kind of paved the path for us. We're celebrating the Declaration of Independence, all of those ideas and morals that were written into it, and how much we've seen it change over time, and how much it means to us now," Funk said.

"For me, the Declaration of Independence really just symbolizes how much we've been able to do that was a huge shift away from any other country in the world to have a democracy where people could vote and choose leaders, and that's so important to what it means to be American today," student Wes Boggs said.

Student Josh Rasberry acknowledged that America's fight for freedom did not include everyone.

"It's easy to think everyone gained their freedom 250 years ago, and that isn't the case for many people of color. I think that's something important to recognize. I don't think that necessarily discredits America, but I think it's important to see how far this country has grown and changed since that time period. So, I just look at things now, and I'm just grateful that I'm able to have the opportunities that I have today," Rasberry said.

Conway, who serves as both history teacher and We the People coach, said the program goes beyond memorizing dates and names.

He described it as a deep dive into learning and interpreting America's history and its founding documents.

"It's the highlight of year. It's a highlight of my teaching career," Conway said. "You give them these tools. It's not my job to tell you what to think, it's your job to think for yourself. That is so fulfilling for a teacher to see them. I love it when they disagree with one another about that, because that means they're actually thinking about something, and they don't, they're not looking for the right answer."

Virginia state Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg, who is also a history teacher and We the People coach, echoed that sentiment.

"I've got the best job in the world. We the People is awesome," he said. "The kids realize I think the thing that's beautiful about is it empowers them."

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