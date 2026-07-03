Meet the Mechanicsville family keeping Fourth of July traditions alive with Big Blast Fireworks

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A locally-owned fireworks business in Mechanicsville is helping customers celebrate America's 250th anniversary with a hometown feel that has kept families coming back for nearly 20 years. Big Blast Fireworks, founded by Dana Cecil, has grown from a side hustle into a multigenerational family business rooted in community.

"I didn't think it is a long-term passion. I only thought about it at the time of a way to make a few extra dollars, because I enjoyed it. It wasn't like work," Dana said.

Now, his daughter Krissi is carrying the business forward.

"Why fireworks? Well, it really wasn't an option for me. I'm not gonna lie," Krissi said. "My dad sold fireworks when he was younger, seemed like a fun idea. I like talking to people. Watching him sell fireworks, you watch your parents do a lot of things. You get excited. He gets excited. We get excited."

The family affair runs deep. Krissi said her brother, sister, uncle and aunt have all sold fireworks at the lot.

WTVR Krissi and Dana Cecil

"I've roped every one of my family members into this, especially on the Fourth, because we need help," she said.

Dana said he never expected his daughter to follow him into the business, especially after she earned a college degree in another field. But he said her skills have proven invaluable.

"I'm a low-tech guy in a high-tech world, so you know I need that support. It's great to have a daughter that helps you out with that," Dana said.

The America 250 anniversary has brought extra energy to the store this year.

"It's been good, good energy," Krissi said.

"It's made things more exciting everyone loves America, they might not wanna admit it some days, but I think most people have love for America in their heart," Dana said.

Big Blast also offers a year-round veteran discount, something Krissi said reflects her father's values.

"My dad's very patriotic, so we have to do it. Plus, it's the 250th of course," she said.

For the Cecils, the business is about relationships built over decades with the same returning customers.

WTVR Big Blast Fireworks in Mechanicsville

"You see the same families... it's more of a hometown feel that we've been doing this since I was a kid, so we all remember each other too," Krissi said.

Customers say that connection is exactly why they keep coming back.

"The people, they're always helpful. You come in, you grab a bucket, they let you fill up, they come in, they will help you out there, chill. I like them," one customer said.

"When you have generations of families continuing those traditions, I think that's always really cool, and I'm always happy to support local," another customer said.

Dana said the business's staying power comes from its commitment to the community.

"We don't fold up the tent and go somewhere else at the end of the Fourth. We stay here and live here," he said. "This is where I grew up, and I've lived most of my life. We support the community, and they support us."

For Dana, watching Krissi thrive has been the greatest reward.

"Oh, how proud would any father be to have a child... create a business that's her livelihood, which I think I'm proud of her. Why wouldn't I be?" Dana said.

Dana added fireworks have always been about bringing people together.

"It's just like a family thing. It's a reason to invite your children to your house. Hey, look, come on over for dinner, let's shoot a few fireworks. So simpler things," he said. "Just the warm feeling of shooting a few fireworks with the people you love. It's very important."

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