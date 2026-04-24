Video series telling untold stories of the American Revolution to premiere in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary students will lead the premiere of "Revolution Untold," a video series to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

A news release says the project aims to uncover the "often-overlooked stories" of people whose contributions in Williamsburg were "instrumental" in shaping a new nation.

"By sharing these untold and under-told stories, the project encourages a fuller remembrance and a clearer understanding of the founding of the United States of America," the news release says.

The premiere is free and open to the public and will be held Thursday, April 30, at 5:30 p.m. at the Stryker Center, 412 N. Boundary St.

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