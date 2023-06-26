Airline worker fatally ingested into engine at Texas airport

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is conducting an investigation after a worker was fatally ingested into an engine at San Antonio International Airport late Friday.

According to an NTSB spokesperson, Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate when the incident happened. The NTSB said it is "continuing to gather information about the event."

The plane involved was an Airbus A319. These planes generally seat around 130 people.

Delta Air Lines confirmed that the worker was employed by Unifi, a company that supports ground operations for Delta.

"We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," Delta said in a statement.

San Antonio International Airport said it would share more information as details become available.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation," the airport said.

Incidents like these are rare but not unprecedented.

On Dec. 31, 2022, a Piedmont Airline workerat the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama died after being ingested into an engine. The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration claimed last week Piedmont Airlines failed to follow proper procedures.

