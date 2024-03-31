7 teenagers injured in shooting outside a downtown Indianapolis mall

Seven people between the ages of 12 and 17 were injured Saturday night in a shooting outside of a shopping mall in downtown Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of Illinois and Maryland Streets around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a person being shot.

Police found a group of six teenagers with gunshot wounds at the scene. A seventh teen transported themselves to the hospital after the shooting.

All victims are stable, according to the police.

No arrests have been made, and police do not have any suspects, but they did say they believe multiple guns were used during the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Albert Teaters at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Albert.Teaters@indy.gov.

This story was originally published by James Howell Jr. at Scripps News Indianapolis.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com