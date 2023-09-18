58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over possible E. coli

Over 58,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled because of a possible E. coli contamination, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The raw product comes from Wisconsin-based American Foods Group, which does business under the name Green Bay Dressed Beef.

The lots were sent to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio with the establishment number "EST. 18076" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall affects the following 80-pound cases of 10-pound plastic tubes of raw beef:

"90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19" with lot code D123226026

"20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027

"20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027

The products listed above should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The problem was discovered when a sample tested by a state health official came back positive for E. coli. The USDA said its Food Safety and Inspection Service was then notified.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infection can often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some infections are mild, but others can be severe or even life-threatening.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people eating the meat.

Consumers with questions can call the USDA at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov.

