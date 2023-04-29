5 killed in Texas shooting, suspect with AR-15 on the loose

A shooting at a home in southeast Texas has left five dead and three hospitalized, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

An eight-year-old is among the deceased.

Police received multiple 911 calls Friday night and were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area of Cleveland. Multiple victims were deceased on the scene, while others were in critical condition.

A medical helicopter was requested to fly a pediatric patient to a local trauma center.

All of the victims were shot from the neck up "almost execution style," San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told ABC News.

A SWAT team cleared the property and several others in the neighborhood. Police have determined the suspect has fled the county.

The suspect is said to be on the loose with an AR-15 rifle, reports say.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the suspect and assigned a $5 million dollar bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

