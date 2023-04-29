Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

5 killed in Texas shooting, suspect with AR-15 on the loose

An eight-year-old is among the deceased.
5 killed in Texas shooting, suspect with AR-15 on the loose
Shutterstock
5 killed in Texas shooting, suspect with AR-15 on the loose
Posted at 8:00 AM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 09:14:07-04

A shooting at a home in southeast Texas has left five dead and three hospitalized, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office. 

An eight-year-old is among the deceased.

Police received multiple 911 calls Friday night and were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area of Cleveland. Multiple victims were deceased on the scene, while others were in critical condition.

A medical helicopter was requested to fly a pediatric patient to a local trauma center.

All of the victims were shot from the neck up "almost execution style," San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told ABC News.

A SWAT team cleared the property and several others in the neighborhood. Police have determined the suspect has fled the county.

The suspect is said to be on the loose with an AR-15 rifle, reports say.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the suspect and assigned a $5 million dollar bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.