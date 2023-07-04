3 dead, 8 wounded in shooting after annual community festival in Texas

At least three people are dead and eight others are wounded after a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas.

The shooting happened just before midnight Monday in the Como neighborhood, hours after the community's annual ComoFest.

Fort Worth Police found multiple shooting victims in a parking lot when they arrived on scene. Several victims were transported by private vehicles to area hospitals, while others were transported via ambulance.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The conditions of the eight injured people at hospitals are not known.

It is believed that ten of the victims are adults and one is juvenile, police said.

An arrest has not yet been made and an investigation remains ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department Homicide Unit at (817) 392-4330 or Crime Stoppers.

The incident follows a string of shootings over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Also on Monday night, a shooting in Philadelphia left five dead and two boys injured. Over the weekend, 30 people were shot, including two who died, at a block party in Baltimore, Maryland. Other shootings happened in Kansas and Oklahoma.

