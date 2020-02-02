Man hit crossing I-95 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man is hospitalized after being hit while crossing I-95 in Petersburg.

Virginia State Police say an adult male crossed all the southbound lanes, went over a jersey wall and was attempting to cross the northbound lane when he was hit by 2011 Mercedes SUV.

It happened at mile marker 51 near the Crater Road exit just before 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The pedestrian was flown to the hospital by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.