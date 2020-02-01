‘We are devastated,’ RRHA CEO says after toddler killed at Hillside Court

RICHMOND, Va. –- The CEO of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) released a statement after a three-year-old boy was killed at one the agency's apartment complexes Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue in the Hillside Court neighborhood for a shooting report just before 4:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a three-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The child was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

RRHA CEO Damon E. Duncan said the organization was devastated by the "unimaginable tragedy."

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the young victim," Duncan said. "Our Director of Public Safety is currently working with local law enforcement to determine the events that led to this tragedy and responsible parties. Again, heartfelt sympathies to the family..."

Police said detectives with the Major Crimes unit and forensics investigators interviewed witnesses on the "busy street" after the shooting.

However, no suspect information nor additional details were available at last check Saturday night.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at 804-646-3929, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for updates.