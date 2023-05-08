14-year-old charged after stealing school bus, driving on interstate

A 14-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon after taking a school bus from a school and driving on a highway in Nashville.

Metro Police say the teenager took the bus from Kipp College Prep and drove from West Nashville onto I-40.

The teenager, who was in state custody, was living in a home in Antioch. While driving the bus, the teen hit a diesel fuel pump at a Casey's Market around 4:00 p.m.

Officials say the teen attempted to run over a person at the market.

After leaving the area, the teen drove onto I-40 West, where he hit a car.

Police report that the teenager drove the bus at 60 to 65 mph while officers pursued the bus on the interstate.

Officers deployed a spike strip near an exit to stop the vehicle. However, when the teenager spotted the spike strip, he attempted to turn around in the middle of the westbound lanes.

As he attempted to turn, officers approached the bus, broke the glass door and used a stun gun as the teen tried to continue operating the bus.

He is now in custody and is facing charges of vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report to a crash.

