Remnants of Debby continue to bring heavy rain, tornadoes

Debby is no longer a tropical system, and is now just an area of low pressure.

After causing a swath of flooding and tornadoes across the Mid Atlantic states, it will now move into the northeastern United States.

Debby initially made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast at the start of the week as a Category 1 hurricane. It made a second landfall in South Carolina on Thursday as a tropical storm.

Debby has caused catastrophic flooding, knocked out power, downed trees, and upended travel. At least eight people have died this week as a result of the storm.

One tornado destroyed a school in Wilson County, North Carolina, which is southeast of Raleigh. A twister there killed at least one person.

In another incident, a tree fell onto a mobile home in Levy County, Florida, crushing a 13-year-old to death inside.

Heavy rain will continue as the storm moves through Pennsylvania and New York on Friday.

The storm will travel through New England on Saturday and move into Canada by Sunday.

