Watch a preview of the Budweiser Clydesdale’s new Super Bowl commercial

For nearly 50 years, Anheuser-Busch has been practically synonymous with the Super Bowl. This year, the beer company is bringing back its iconic Clydesdales for commercials during the big game.

The horses have been a symbol of Budweiser beer since 1933, when August A. Busch, Sr.’s sons surprised him with six Clydesdale horses to commemorate the repeal of the Prohibition of beer.

The horses first appeared in a Super Bowl spot in 1986, and they became a mainstay of the brewer’s Super Bowl ads. But in 2023, the horses appeared so quickly in an ad that most missed it, leaving fans wishing they had tickets to the Football and Foals Super Bowl watch party at the Clydesdales’ farm in Boonville, Missouri, instead.

In 2024, the Clydesdales will return for a commercial airing during Super Bowl LVIII, as well as an appearance on the ground in Las Vegas.

“The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest moment, and our goal is to once again captivate our audience when the world is watching,” Kyle Norrington, Anheuser-Busch chief commercial officer, said in a press release. “We’re showing up big time in this moment that matters for our beer drinkers and football fans across the country through unmatched creative storytelling, seamless trade integrations, record-breaking consumer sweeps, robust media plans and on-the-ground activations.”

On X, Budweiser drummed up excitement for the return of the Clydesdales with a short video clip teasing the spot and the caption, “See you at Super Bowl LVIII”:

But on game day, you’re more likely to see the magnificent horses in the wide-screen preview Bud shared on YouTube:

In addition to the Budweiser Clydesdales, Anheuser-Busch will also be running spots for Michelob Ultra and Bud Light. In total, the beer giant has two and a half minutes of national advertising time during the game, making it the year’s biggest Super Bowl advertiser within the beer and alcohol beverage industry.

The brand is putting on a concert as well. Bud Light Backyard Tour Presents Zach Bryan will feature the country singer kicking off Super Bowl weekend with a concert at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Feb. 9.

Watch a preview of the Budweiser Clydesdale’s new Super Bowl commercial originally appeared on Simplemost.com

