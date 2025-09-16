Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione dropped in health care CEO murder case

The judge stated the charges were legally insufficient.
Seth Wenig/AP
Luigi Mangione is escorted into Manhattan state court in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.
A New York judge dismissed terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, who is suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

Judge Gregory Carro stated the charges were legally insufficient.

“While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the health care industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to ‘intimidate and coerce a civilian population,’ and indeed, there was no evidence presented of such a goal,” Carro wrote.

Mangione still faces charges for murder in the second degree and federal charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

