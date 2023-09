After more than eight hours of deliberations, Texas state senators are voting in the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton is facing 16 articles of impeachment for bribery, corruption, and being unfit for office.

So far, he has been acquitted on 12 of 16 counts.

A two-thirds majority is required in order to convict Paxton and remove him from office.

