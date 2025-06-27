Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VCU's Max Shulga selected in 2nd round of NBA Draft by Orlando Magic, traded to Boston Celtics

"I was taking the shots that the defense was giving me and they were thankfully going in. I work on my craft every single day and it was nice to see the hard work pay off," Max Shulga said.
VCU's Max Shulga on scoring 25 against Saint Joseph's in A-10 semifinal: 'That was big time'
RICHMOND, Va. — VCU basketball standout Max Shulga is heading to the NBA.

Shulga was drafted 57th overall in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic and then traded to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

The Ukraine native spent two seasons at VCU after starting his collegiate playing career at Utah State.

In his final season as a Ram, Shulga helped lead VCU past George Mason to claim the Atlantic 10 Title and clinch an NCAA Tournament berth. He went on to become the A-10 Player of the Year.

