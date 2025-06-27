VCU's Max Shulga selected in 2nd round of NBA Draft by Orlando Magic, traded to Boston Celtics

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU basketball standout Max Shulga is heading to the NBA.

Shulga was drafted 57th overall in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic and then traded to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

The Ukraine native spent two seasons at VCU after starting his collegiate playing career at Utah State.

In his final season as a Ram, Shulga helped lead VCU past George Mason to claim the Atlantic 10 Title and clinch an NCAA Tournament berth. He went on to become the A-10 Player of the Year.

Shipping up to Boston!



In a pick made by Orlando and later traded to the @celtics , Max Shulga was selected with the 57th pick in the NBA Draft!#RamsInThePros #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/QvxZ1eISUB — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) June 27, 2025

