Scripps News Special Report: The Future of TV

Our screens are getting much bigger — and as they blow up, the way they work is changing.

Scripps News digs into the evolving technology, business models and future of television that are all on display at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

In this special report from CES, we investigate new chips that enable two-way signals over the air, which could enable over-the-air ads that are targeted based on individual viewing.

We discuss the potential future interplay of streaming, subscription and advertising.

And we speak with NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith about live sports, and Scripps CEO Adam Symson about local and national news.

Also: a look at Ukrainian entrepreneurs that are developing robotics and shipping solutions even as the turmoil of war disrupts their home markets.

And as technology advances and AI makes inroads into the mainstream, how are we changing the way we spot and protect against misinformation?

