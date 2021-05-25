Most Virginia restaurateurs believe staffing won't stabilize until 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- Many Virginia restaurants are operating with less staff than before the pandemic.

Of the Virginia establishments surveyed in a recent National Restaurant Association survey, 83% said they had job openings and 91% believed recruiting and retaining staff would be harder post-pandemic.

Six in 10 restaurateurs surveyed said they thought it would take at least seven months to get back up to normal staffing levels.

The Virginia Restaurant Lodging & Travel Association is holding a virtual hiring event on Thursday, May 27, from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. for job openings in Richmond, Hampton Roads, Charlottesville, and the Shenandoah Valley. You can register and upload a resume here.

