Virtual job fair aims to connect workers with employers

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Employment Commission is partnering with the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association to host a virtual job fair later this month.

The job fair, which is Thursday, May 27 from 1 to 5 p.m, will offer opportunities for workers in Richmond, Charlottesville, the Shenandoah Valley and Hampton Roads.

“You can learn a tremendous amount in any of these positions," Richmond Region Tourism President Jack Berry said. "But just for the hotels alone, if you go in an entry-level position, you can grow quite well. You can travel, you can choose the city that you want to live in, which we hope is Richmond region, of course. But it's a wonderful career path."

Click here to learn more about the event, register or upload your resume.