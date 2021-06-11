Variety of job fairs happening across Central Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be several job fairs this weekend across Central Virginia, with hopes of filling a variety of different positions in New Kent County, Henrico County and the City of Richmond.

Richmond is partnering with over 25 hiring agencies at Southside Plaza this Saturday, in Richmond's southside.

Their goal is to help those in underserved communities get jobs, while also giving them the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's going to be a big community event, there will be the job fair, there's going to be kids' activities, we'll buy your lunch if you get vaccinated, which is really exciting. And, for me, what's exciting is that we'll have all three vaccines available," said Jason Alley, Richmond’s policy advisor for restaurants and small businesses.

“The country’s vaccination effort has been a success, but it also remains uneven in many places,” Richmond Mayor Lrvar Stoney, added in a press release. “We cannot give up on harder-to-reach populations, and through this campaign we will be better able to educate people and deliver resources so they can access these safe, free, and effective vaccines. Mayors know our communities best, and I’m grateful to the Biden Administration for lifting up the voices of America’s mayors in this effort.”

Meanwhile in Henrico County, the school system is holding two hiring events this month. They're asking that you wear a mask if you come out to their events.

Henrico County Public Schools June 12 Job Fair

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive, Henrico, Va. 23229

Who: HCPS will interview candidates for bus drivers and school nutrition services staff.

Henrico County Public Schools June 23 Job Fair

When: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Libbie Mill Library, 2100 Libbie Lake East St., Henrico, Va. 23230

Who: HCPS will interview candidates for bus drivers, school nutrition services staff and certain other high-need positions.

In New Kent County, Colonial Downs is looking to hire workers for the summer season. Positions include ground keeping, security, food and beverage and more.

Jobs come with benefits and a $500 bonus if you complete a full summer season. They'll be having hiring events every Saturday in June. You can find them at 10700 Horsemen's Road.

These are the times they'll be hosted this month:



June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

