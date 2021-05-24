Would you like a job with that? McDonald’s hosts drive-thru hiring event

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pull up to a McDonald’s drive-thru on Tuesday and you could drive off with a burger, fries, and a job.

The fast food restaurant is hosting a drive-up hiring event at about 20 Central Virginia locations.

If you're looking for a job, simply drive up and interview on the spot.

Interviews will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locations:

3309 Oaklawn Blvd Hopewell Va 23860

5214 Oaklawn Blvd Hopewell Va 23860

4914 Boydton Plank Rd Petersburg, Va 23803

1206 Courthouse Rd Petersburg Va 23803

13131 Kingston Ave Chester Va 23836

104 North County Dr. Waverly, Va 23890

2139 S. Crater Rd. Petersburg, Va 23805

10201 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Va 23112

13011 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Va 23112

15175 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia, Va 23002

4435 Commerce Road, Richmond, Va 23234

3410 W. Cary Street, Richmond, Va 23221

14540 Hancock Village Street, Chesterfield, Va 23832

22 Broad Street, Manakin Sabot, Va 23103

10300 Ironbridge Road, Chester, Va 23831

4110 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va 23224

708 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va 23224

12530 Jeff Davis Highway, Chester, Va 23831 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Those unable to make the event can text "apply" to 36453 or start an application online at McDonalds.com/careers.