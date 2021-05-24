Would you like a job with that? McDonald’s hosts drive-thru hiring event

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pull up to a McDonald’s drive-thru on Tuesday and you could drive off with a burger, fries, and a job.
The fast food restaurant is hosting a drive-up hiring event at about 20 Central Virginia locations.
If you're looking for a job, simply drive up and interview on the spot.
Interviews will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locations:
- 3309 Oaklawn Blvd Hopewell Va 23860
- 5214 Oaklawn Blvd Hopewell Va 23860
- 4914 Boydton Plank Rd Petersburg, Va 23803
- 1206 Courthouse Rd Petersburg Va 23803
- 13131 Kingston Ave Chester Va 23836
- 104 North County Dr. Waverly, Va 23890
- 2139 S. Crater Rd. Petersburg, Va 23805
- 10201 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Va 23112
- 13011 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Va 23112
- 15175 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia, Va 23002
- 4435 Commerce Road, Richmond, Va 23234
- 3410 W. Cary Street, Richmond, Va 23221
- 14540 Hancock Village Street, Chesterfield, Va 23832
- 22 Broad Street, Manakin Sabot, Va 23103
- 10300 Ironbridge Road, Chester, Va 23831
- 4110 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va 23224
- 708 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va 23224
- 12530 Jeff Davis Highway, Chester, Va 23831 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Those unable to make the event can text "apply" to 36453 or start an application online at McDonalds.com/careers.