Watch

Rebound

Actions

Would you like a job with that? McDonald’s hosts drive-thru hiring event

Posted at 11:25 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 11:26:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pull up to a McDonald’s drive-thru on Tuesday and you could drive off with a burger, fries, and a job.

The fast food restaurant is hosting a drive-up hiring event at about 20 Central Virginia locations.

If you're looking for a job, simply drive up and interview on the spot.

Interviews will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locations:

  • 3309 Oaklawn Blvd Hopewell Va 23860
  • 5214 Oaklawn Blvd Hopewell Va 23860
  • 4914 Boydton Plank Rd Petersburg, Va 23803
  • 1206 Courthouse Rd Petersburg Va 23803
  • 13131 Kingston Ave Chester Va 23836
  • 104 North County Dr. Waverly, Va 23890
  • 2139 S. Crater Rd. Petersburg, Va 23805
  • 10201 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Va 23112
  • 13011 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Va 23112
  • 15175 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia, Va 23002
  • 4435 Commerce Road, Richmond, Va 23234
  • 3410 W. Cary Street, Richmond, Va 23221
  • 14540 Hancock Village Street, Chesterfield, Va 23832
  • 22 Broad Street, Manakin Sabot, Va 23103
  • 10300 Ironbridge Road, Chester, Va 23831
  • 4110 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va 23224
  • 708 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va 23224
  • 12530 Jeff Davis Highway, Chester, Va 23831 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Those unable to make the event can text "apply" to 36453 or start an application online at McDonalds.com/careers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.