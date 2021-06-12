Hundreds attend Richmond job fair: 'I have an interview!'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds attended a job fair on Richmond's Southside Saturday as the city tries to help get those in underserved communities back on their feet from the pandemic.

Gwendolyn Brown, a Richmond teacher, said she was looking for a summer job.

“Yes, a part-time job." Brown said. "Maybe to help the Hispanic community but also our community as a culture.”

The job fair was organized by the City of Richmond along with 25 other partnering agencies.

Tyrone Murphy, who was among those also looking for new opportunities, said the event was a sign of hope after a year of uncertainty.

"A lot of people have been out of work for a while due to the COVID situation, so this event is the beginning of hope," Murphy said.

The city also gave free COVID-19 vaccines at the event s part of a nationwide effort to vaccinate 70 percent of Americans by the Fourth of July.

For Brown, she walked away with a new potential job and hope that better things are on the horizon.

“I have an interview set up for Wednesday at 10 o' clock," Brown said. "There’s some good out of all of this and we just need to find out where it is and where we fit in with it.”

Henrico schools are holding another hiring event this month. They're asking that you wear a mask if you come out to their events.

Henrico County Public Schools June 23 Job Fair

When: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Libbie Mill Library, 2100 Libbie Lake East St., Henrico, Va. 23230

Who: HCPS will interview candidates for bus drivers, school nutrition services staff and certain other high-need positions.

In New Kent County, Colonial Downs is looking to hire workers for the summer season. Positions include ground keeping, security, food and beverage and more.

Jobs come with benefits and a $500 bonus if you complete a full summer season. They'll be having hiring events every Saturday in June. You can find them at 10700 Horsemen's Road.

These are the times they'll be hosted this month:

June 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

