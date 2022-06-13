This trail helps veterans in Richmond with recovery. Now, leaders want to revamp it.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Hunter Holmes McGuire medical center is looking to revamp its bike path which is used by recovering veterans.

The path runs behind the medical center and near their ‘Fisher House’ where visiting families of veterans stay.

The trail gives veterans access to different areas used to relax, decompress and exercise, which according to Kristy Coie-Day with the Veterans Affairs Hospital, is their number one priority.

“We really want to help people, you know, have the best life they could have,” Coie-Day said.

Coie-Day believes that simply widening the bike trail will create a smoother environment for veterans to better themselves physically and mentally.

“If we could find a contractor that would maybe volunteer their time and talents to come in and help us with this that would be amazing,” Coie-Day said.

“It’d be great for any therapies going on or just, you know, some mindfulness,” Coie-Day said.

The trail has no real starting point because it is a circle. However, along the way, you can find different areas containing benches to sit and outdoor equipment that can be used to work out.

The main issue the medical center faces is finding funding so the old trail can be expanded.

“If we could find a contractor that would maybe volunteer their time and talents to come in and help us with this that would be amazing,” Coie-Day said.

With the proper funding, Coie-Day is looking to completely revamp the trail by not only widening it but fixing cracks and eventually adding bike repair stations.

“This would really be helping all the veterans in the community, the veterans that get their healthcare at the VA in Richmond, I mean that’s over 70,000 veterans this has the possibility to impact,” Coie-Day said.

If you are looking to help you can call Coie-Day directly at (804) 675-5135.