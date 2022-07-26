RICHMOND, Va. -- One Richmond teacher is floating on cloud nine after getting a helping hand from the community.

CBS6 recently reported that Cardinal Elementary teacher Michelle Gelrud posted a project on Donors Choose, a crowdfunding website that many teachers turn to with hopes of getting funding to provide supplies and other classroom items for their students.

"So there are tons of ways you can help on Donors Choose. It's a good site, the community wants to be involved and this allows them to do that in a way that they are comfortable and it helps the kids," Gelrud said.

Gelrud, a 21st-century language lab specialist, needed a printer for her class and a few more computers. She said she was able to get help with all of this after CBS6 shared her story.

"Within 10 minutes, my printer was fully funded. I got two donors and then a third donated the rest of the project," Gelrud said. "I got fully funded for the printer and the computers. I have one donor who donated over $3,000 anonymously. And doesn't need any specific thanks. It's very heartwarming."

She said the story's attention even led to another fellow teacher having her Donors Choose wishlist fulfilled. The two are excited and will start the upcoming school year on a grateful note.

"I thank you so much. For the generosity of my donors, it's humbling," Gerlud said.

To see any remaining items on Donors Choose for teachers at Cardinal Elementary and other RPS, Chesterfield and Henrico schools, click here.