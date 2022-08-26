How Leading Our Ladies is helping young women thrive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leading Our Ladies is a Richmond-based group on a mission to help African American young women navigate the opportunities and challenges of life.

"A lot of our girls are struggling with being able to share sensitive issues with adults," director Trudi Batiste said. "We really want to provide a safe space for them to share."

Starting in September, Batiste and the nonprofit CVERP will utilize a GirlPower.org grant to conduct monthly empowerment sessions at the Richmond Boys and Girls Club.

"It will allow us to bring 15 women of color between 16 and 20 into a six-month program one Saturday a month. During those sessions we are going to provide a wealth of topics," Erika Brandon said. "We are going to have activities where the young ladies can role play. Where they can talk about what’s going on in their lives with members of the community that can understand it from their perspectives."

"Positive self-talk. Teaching them affirmations. We are going to do some journaling," Batiste added. "We are going to talk about health and wellness. Talk about fashion and beauty, cooking and etiquette. Also, we are going to talk about some deeper things like mental health and communication within their relationships."

This program team will also host sessions covering job skills and personal budgeting.

The program begins September 24. Young ladies interested can fill out an application here.

