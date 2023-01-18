How you can help this nonprofit that helps those with disabilities shine on the runway

RICHMOND, Va. -- Not even a snowstorm in Richmond could keep models off the runway last year for a high-glamour fashion show.

Founder of the non-profit I Am Who I Am and fashion show organizer Emisha Williams witnessed it all firsthand.

Her first-ever fashion show spotlighting differently-abled models was a sold-out affair at the Robinson Theatre in 2022. Before the curtain could barely fall, her models were already thinking about hitting the runway in 2023.

"The joy in the models' eyes. They are filled with life and no matter what their disability is, they don't care. They're just happy," Williams said.

Williams' passion for those with special needs flourished after watching her mom for years take care of a little girl named Shaniya who nudged her way into their hearts and became like family.

Both are no longer living, but they were the inspiration behind Emisha's efforts to create a high-fashion platform to uplift those who are living with special needs.

"Shaniya had cerebral palsy. My mom was her caregiver and she became part of our family. She was my son's best friend. He's now 16, but last year he walked the runway representing Shaniya and this year, her brother will walk for her," Williams said.

However, Williams said for her upcoming March 18 special needs fashion show, she needs help from the community to wrap the models in glitz and glamour.

"This year's theme is Hollywood where disabilities shine on the runway. There will also be categories based on the Hollywood theme. We are looking for pieces that fit. We need dresses and suits so when you see the models on the runway, you will see Hollywood," Williams said.

Denim donations, sweatsuits and other outfits are needed. Williams said she'd welcome help from any designer who'd like to pitch in and help send a message of love to their models who can't wait for the next big moment in the limelight.

"I want them to know that they are loved. They are thought about daily. They matter," Williams said.

15 models will be featured during the second annual fashion show, A Night Of Stars special needs fashion show. They are already practicing for the event and tickets are now on sale.