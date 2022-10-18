How this group of Richmond friends is honing in on their love of art to help Ukraine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted humanitarian missions to be launched across the country. In Richmond, four friends who were deeply touched by the war put their heads and hearts together to rally support.

As conflict erupted across the globe, Tina Millner, Mary Nelson, Nancy Vaughan and Betty Wright came up with an idea to help that honed in on their love for art.

Seven months later, the Art for Ukraine Project is about to be displayed for the community. Some pieces will be raffled off while others will be sold.

"I think it's very meaningful. We are very excited to have this beautiful piece of art. A cliff with water with Ukrainian colors and I think people will really be interested," Millner said.

Millner and her three friends are now partnering with Grace Baptist Church on Dover Road and utilizing their fellowship hall for this weekend's fundraising art sale. They selected the location after learning how the church has given missionary support for 13 years to a church in Poland, one that's now providing Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid.

Senior Pastor Dr. Courtney Allen Crump shared some thankful sentiments from Pastor Ryszard in Poland.

"The great chain of people of goodwill has been formed to help people experiencing the tragedy of war and that our help goes from Richmond across the channels of God's love via Poland to Ukraine," Crump shared.

So far, Pastor Crump's church has already donated $25,000 to the church in Poland. She is humbled that the work that Millner and her friends are doing will provide more funds at a time when displaced Ukrainian families need it most.

"The suffering and the need continues for real human beings and their children and their families. Especially the husbands and men who are fighting and the women and children who are separated," Crump said.

When organizers first reached out to artists about Art for Ukraine, the response was overwhelming. 85 artists donated more than 120 pieces of part and now they want the community to come to the church this weekend to make a purchase.

"It's a unique opportunity to do something to Ukraine, any money they give or spend is going to go there. All of it. So this is really unique," Millner said.

The sale will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.