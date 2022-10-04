Chester community comes together to help a neighbor in need

CHESTER, Va. -- The CMA’s Colonial Chevrolet community in Chester is coming together to help one of its own.

Longtime employee Donnie Foster recently lost his leg in an accident.

To help raise money for Foster, the car dealership is hosting a fundraising event.

"We’re selling hamburgers and hot dogs, t-shirts, 50/50 raffle, some people are coming by just to put stuff in the donation bucket and Donnie’s going to be here," Charlie Spencer, with CMA’s Colonial Chevrolet, said.

The event is Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the dealership at the corner of Route 10 and Route 1 in Chester.