Donations to Richmond organization supporting college-bound students pour in

RICHMOND, Va. -- One Virginia woman is doing what she can to help students afford college tuition and supplies at a time when the price of everything is going up.

For the past few days, Roland Davis has been filled with gratitude. Every time the doorbell rings, packages are starting to fill his home.

The boxes and bags are filled with much-needed items that the rising freshman has on his Amazon wish list as he prepares to chart his course for the future.

"I'm going to ODU. That's my immediate plan, but hopefully, I want to become a history professor. Hopefully, run my own nonprofit for children similar to what Miss Burchett's doing," Davis said.

Davis is one of the members of the JEWELS Mentoring program, an organization started by Patricia Burchett to help students prepare for the transition to college.

Recently, she shared that several of her mentees were struggling to stay afloat financially while excelling academically.

Davis' mom, Diana, said that she has been overwhelmed and humbled by the support coming forth from the community.

"It's been tremendous. We cannot be more overjoyed because now he's going to be going to school completely stocked and filled with everything he needs for his room. His room will be completely decorated by all the gift registry purchases by JEWELS," Diana said. "It's a tremendous weight lifted off my shoulders."

"I was very surprised that random people would really step in and help. I've never really gotten that except for my mom and dad. Just knowing there are people out there wanting to help me succeed, it's great and I'm very thankful for that," Davis said.

Burchett said that not only did donors step up and purchase all of the items on the students' college supply lists, but some also committed to providing assistance in the future for the JEWELS Mentoring Program.

"Financial literacy community person who's going to be stepping in and helping and doing a workshop with the students. I have someone who reached out to do a dinner fundraiser to support the program. Another donor who is going to be giving continuous support for the students who are currently in college," Burchett said.

Love from the community is helping to push these students closer to their goals.

You can learn more about the organization and how to support students in need by visiting the organization's Facebook page.