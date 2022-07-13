RICHMOND, Va. -- A summer camp that provides a safe haven for dozens of children in Richmond in hopes of keeping them off the streets and out of harm’s way is asking for the community's help.

"The goal is to be able to provide support to the children who are often forgotten that are in the middle of domestic violence relationships,” Sgt. Carol Adams said. “I wanted to provide the opportunity for kids to come and have a carefree camp away from the violence that’s going on in their households and in their communities.”

Campers like Queenie Stigger and Kenya Grooms look forward what each new day brings at the Carol Adams Foundation Summer Camp.

Stigger called the camp a "great environment" to learn new things with "great people and great staff."

"We have friends here and so we come to see our friends," Grooms added. "It gives me something positive to do this summer instead of being in the house doing nothing.”

WTVR Kenya Grooms and Queenie Stigger

“Because we are introducing their little minds to the rest of the world, introducing them to these spaces that they have not been able to be a part of," Adams said explained. "It's just very, very important to get them away from home, so they can be in a structured environment, but a fun and safe environment,” Adams said.

The free camp provides enrichment activities from learning sign language, creating art projects and exploring the solar system to taking field trips.

Carol Adams Foundation Summer Camp

But this summer, a transportation issue is making things difficult for their Tuesday/Thursday outings. Adams has no access to passenger vans to get the kids to long distance trips, so she is asking the community for help.

“We have about 70 kids that enrolled here, an average 55 to 60 every day," Adams said. "So when I talk about going on field trips, we have to make two trips because we just don’t have the vehicles. The major companies, they don’t have the supply for the demand, so I wasn’t able to rent like I wanted to. We don't have a big bus to transport them safely.”

WTVR Sgt. Carol Adams

Adams is holding out hope that someone will come forward and help solve their transportation dilemma, so the camp can continue to give deserving students unique, new opportunities that might just ignite their dreams.

“Think about giving back,” Adams said. “And if you know that God has blessed you, just think about what you can do to help bless a child.”

The camp needs transportation help on Tuesdays and Thursdays when their long-distance field trips are scheduled. If you want to help, call Adams at 804-218-2866.