This non-profit is grateful for community support. But the work is not done yet.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond non-profit says they are grateful for the way a community of Problem Solvers stepped up to help.

For four years now, the Richmond-based non-profit Blessing Warriors have worked tirelessly to help Richmond's homeless population.

"So basic necessities, clothes, food, shoes, underwear, hygiene items, all those necessities you need that you don't have access to on the street," Tracy-Byrd Eagles said.

Funded entirely by the community, Tracy said driving in Richmond has led to the purchase of more than four cars between her and director Rhonda Sneed.

"We were wearing out our personal vehicles, did wear out personal vehicles. We were working out of many storage units and the cost of that is astronomical," Tracy said.

In desperate need of their own building and a new Warrior Wagon, back in April, the CBS6 Problem Solvers asked the community for their help in funding both purchases.

And after four months, the non-profit said they were blessed to be able to purchase a van and find a new building they could afford to rent.

"This is going to be our main hub for working out of. We'll have air conditioning, he'll have heat. Whoever can come in and grab items out of the laundry baskets," Tracy said.

Tracy said its volunteer work from the community that transformed this former Boy Scout building into their Warrior Warehouse.

"One of the men who did donations to paint the walls, put the floor in, every bit of what was done. Most of these people we never met before," Tracy said.

Overwhelmed with an overflow of generosity, she said the Blessing Warriors can't say thank you enough.

"So it was truly God using the community to provide for the people and that's what we do, so there's been lots of tears of joy," Tracy said.

Blessed with both a new van and a new building, the non-profit said their biggest need now is a stove and an ice machine. If you or someone you know is hoping to help, you can email joi.fultz@wtvr.com