Virginia woman scammed out of $8,000 calls wheelchair gift 'answer to prayers'

SANDSTON, Va. -- After her husband died four years ago, Robin Loyall said getting around in her wheelchair and doing simple things like exploring her backyard have became nearly impossible..

To add to her difficulties, the 30-year Sandston resident was scammed out of nearly $8,000 just a few months ago.

After hearing about what happened and seeing how difficult it was for Loyall to get around, Journey Health and Lifestyle said they felt compelled to help. So the supply store, which caters to senior citizens, donated a lightweight and high-powered mobile wheelchair to Loyall.

"I can't thank you enough, you're an answer to prayers,” Loyall said. “Being a widow I don't have anybody to push me around, to help me go do things anymore. I have lots of friends that come because my brother's in Florida so it's just me. I have friends that come and help me but this way I can more stuff for myself."

Loyall said she was excited to spend more time outside with her horse and her dog Rocko, go to the grocery store and volunteer at her church.