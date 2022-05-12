This pantry aims to fill 'big' need: 'If you need it, it's here'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The cost of hygiene products can quickly add up and as prices continue to increase because of inflation, it can leave our community's most vulnerable population without the basic needs.

A local non-profit hoping to help fill this need launched their first of many pantries strictly dedicated to hygiene products.

Feed the Streets is a non-profit who's mission is to feed the minds, bodies and souls of Richmond's homeless community. The organization unveiled their very first hygiene pantry behind Mount Olivet Church on 25th Street on April 30.

WTVR

“We have a pad, we have a comb, we have some suntan lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste, mask,” said Tamra Gore.

She serves as the non-profit's vice president and said outside of serving food and giving away toiletry bags, the team saw a need for something more permanent.

"My thought was what happens when we leave, what happens when we go away, I mean sure they get their support from somewhere and we come back frequently but what happens in between those days?" said Gore.

WTVR Tamra Gore and Deanna Jones

Deanna Jones, the non- profit's treasurer/family support coordinator, said since opening they've refilled the pantry every single day.

"We decided on hygiene products, its a need that we’ve realized is big around here," said Jones. “So when I come by tomorrow, more than likely all the bags will be gone... So then I’ll refill, and we’ve been going from there.”

Both Jones and Gore said they are more than grateful for the community's support and hopes this inspires others to give back in whatever way you can, wherever you are.

“I hope that people will have an eye open for the need and just how easy it is to do something like this," said Gore.

WTVR

They said feel free to leave donations inside of the pantry anytime or contact their team through the website for additional donations they're collecting.

Hygiene Pantry needs include:

Pads

Shampoo

Socks

Sunscreen

Baby wipes

Wet Wipes

Chapstick

Deodorant

Combs

First aid kits

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 Problem Solvers Community team.