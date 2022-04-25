Watch
They help hundreds of people in Richmond. Now the Blessing Warriors need your help.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Blessing Warriors have been helping Richmond's unsheltered population since 2018.

Rhonda Sneed and her team distribute food, water, clothes, sleeping bags, and toiletries to neighbors in need — seven days a week.

Recently, Sneed and her nonprofit have run into transportation troubles.

The personal vehicles they use to help people all over the city have become unreliable and in some cases undrivable.

"My vehicle alone, I’ve put 40,000 miles in the last eight months and that is strictly Blessing Warriors driving," Sneed said. "All of us drive personal vehicles. We are completely supported by donations and can't do what we do and help people in the community without a vehicle.”

The Blessing Warriors are collecting money to help purchase a vehicle solely dedicated to the work they do 365 days a year.

They are also in need of bottled water and food donations to distribute.

Click here to join the Problem Solvers Community and help the Blessing Warriors.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.

