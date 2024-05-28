Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police given lies, misinformation in Mt. Trashmore carnival shooting, VBPD Chief says

Virginia Beach Police are receiving misinformation and have been lied to about the shooting that took the life of a teen girl outside of the Mt. Trashmore carnival Saturday night, Chief Paul Neudigate said Tuesday.
Posted at 5:53 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 17:53:23-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va -- Virginia Beach Police are receiving misinformation and have been lied to "repeatedly" about the shooting that took the life of a teen girl outside of the Mt. Trashmore carnival Saturday night, Chief Paul Neudigate said Tuesday.

Police also no longer believe, as had been reported earlier, that the fight broken up inside the carnival was related to the shooting that took place just outside along Edwin Drive.

"We have been provided with a ton of misinformation. We have a 15-year-old who lost her life. And we have been lied to repeatedly by the individuals who were there," a frustrated Neudigate said.

Web Exclusive: Full update from VBPD Chief Neudigate

VBPD Chief Neudigate gives update to council on Trashmore homicide

"No one has come forward to be an independent eyewitness," Neudigate said. "If anything, they have provided information to the contrary."

The 18-year-old victim's condition has been downgraded to "serious," Neudigate said, and he is still in the intensive care unit.

Mayor of Virginia Beach looking to meet with Youth Violence Task Force following deadly weekend shooting

The investigation into the incident is still a priority of the department, and police are asking the public to bring forward any information they can to help.

Earlier on Tuesday, a representative from Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed that the 15-year-old victim was a student.

Screenshot 2024-05-27 at 11.31.51 AM.png

Virginia Beach

Teen girl shot to death outside Mt. Trashmore carnival was a VB student

Madeline Miller
12:53 PM, May 28, 2024

And while they did not say what school she attended, they said there would be crisis support staff and a larger police presence at that school on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the names of the 15-year-old girl who was killed and the 18-year-old critically injured have not been released by authorities.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone