Zucchini Fritters from the Virginia Egg Council 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Zucchini are incredibly abundant this time of year! Today, Mary Rapoport of the Virginia Egg Council stopped by to share her recipe for Zucchini Fritters. Check it out!

1 ½ pounds of zucchini (2 cups drained squash)

2 eggs

½ cup chopped green onion

1 ½ tsp. sea salt

½ tsp. pepper

¾ cup flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. dill (opt.)

2 Tablespoons Olive oil

Sauce for dipping: Tzatziki/Aioli/Salsa, etc.

· Wash/dry Zucchini, remove each end. Using a box grater or food processor, grate the squash and squeeze out all the liquid (use a cheesecloth to squeeze out, or sprinkle with salt and let sit in a strainer, pressing down on it). You’ll be shocked at how much liquid is in squash – we got 1 full cup of liquid when testing this recipe!

· Mix eggs and green onions. Fold in the squash and all the dry ingredients.

· Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of batter into the oil, flatten and cook for 3-5 min. per side until golden and crispy.

· Serve with garlic aioli, sour cream, tzatziki sauce, salsa, etc.

· Can be made ahead/freeze/reheat in 350° oven for 15 min., until hot and crispy.

Makes 16 fritters, enough for five – eight servings.

