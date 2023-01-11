Watch Now
Zarina Fazaldin on saving The Dr. Hughes House

Today, Jessica and Cory sat down with Zarina Fazaldin, preservationist, developer, and owner of L&amp;Z Historic LLC who shared more about her special restoration project of a notable home in the area- The Dr. Hughes House.
RICHMOND, Va. -- R Home Magazine always covers the latest in home decor, architecture and more in Richmond. Today, Jessica and Cory sat down with Zarina Fazaldin, preservationist, developer, and owner of L&Z Historic LLC who shared more about her special restoration project of a notable home in the area- The Dr. Hughes House.

