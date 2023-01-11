Zarina Fazaldin on saving The Dr. Hughes House

RICHMOND, Va. -- R Home Magazine always covers the latest in home decor, architecture and more in Richmond. Today, Jessica and Cory sat down with Zarina Fazaldin, preservationist, developer, and owner of L&Z Historic LLC who shared more about her special restoration project of a notable home in the area- The Dr. Hughes House.

Learn more in the current issue of R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website , Instagram , or Facebook .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

