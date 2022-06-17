Workers are exploring job options

RICHMOND, Va. -- The job market is ever-changing with a rising number of workers looking for new employment. Lindo Gharib, District Manager at Robert Half, stopped by our live show to share more about the growing trends in the workforce. For more information, connect with Robert Half on their website or LinkedIn.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 10:57:29-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.