Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Workers are exploring job options

Lindo Gharib, District Manager at Robert Half, stopped by live to share more about the growing trends in the workforce.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 10:57:29-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The job market is ever-changing with a rising number of workers looking for new employment. Lindo Gharib, District Manager at Robert Half, stopped by our live show to share more about the growing trends in the workforce. For more information, connect with Robert Half on their website or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!