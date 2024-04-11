Watch Now
Words & Wisdom presented by Children’s Hospital Foundation 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kellie Hilb, Words & Wisdom Event Co-Chair and Jeanne Kreiser, Senior Board President with Children’s Hospital Foundation stopped by to share more about their upcoming event.

Join in the fun happening Thursday, April 18th at 5:45 PM at Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

For more information, give them a call at 804-228-5826 or visit the website, www.chfwisdom.org. Connect with them on social media, @childrensatvcu.

