RICHMOND, Va. -- 60-80% of women can suffer from fibroids throughout their lifetimes. Dr. Keith Berkle, of Virginia Women’s Center, tells Jessica about the symptoms, diagnosis and some of the options available to you if you have fibroids. There are many ways to find out more. Virginia Women’s Center is on the web at virginiawomenscenter.com , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA WOMEN’S CENTER*}