Women and Wellness Educational Conference

RICHMOND, Va. -- Women and Wellness has a long tradition of empowering women in the fight against cancer. Connie Hom, 2022 Women and Wellness Chair, and Farrah Massenburg, cancer survivor and Women and Wellness Committee Member, shared details of the new Women and Wellness Conference happening Saturday, March 26th. The conference is free, but please register. Attendees can experience important discussions, hands-on activities, and art therapy. For more information about Women and Wellness or to register for the conference, please visit this website . Find VCU’s Massey Cancer Center on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU MASSEY CANCER CENTER *}

