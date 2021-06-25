Watch
Winning Warrior Krav Maga is fitness and defense for the real world

Chief instructor and owner Mark Winn shares some of the tactics with us.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Mark Winn, chief instructor and owner of Winning Warrior Krav Maga returns to the show to share some new techniques, tips and tricks with our Jessica Noll.

Today, they discuss the green zone, red zone and critical distance. They also talk about kadima and retzev.

Winning Warrior Krav Maga is located at 4800 C Market Square Lane in Midlothian. Give the team a call at 804-620-7761. You can also click here to visit their website and find them on Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WINNING WARRIOR KRAV MAGA*}

