Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Windows and Doors Triple Savings Event ends soon! 

Kathryn Miller walks us through some of the unique engineering details of Renewal by Andersen’s custom windows.
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 15:24:30-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Did you know that replacing just a few of your problem windows and doors can have a huge effect on your home’s overall comfort? Kathryn Miller walks us through some of the unique engineering details of Renewal by Andersen’s custom windows. And she shows us a few of the features on a double-hung window made with Renewal by Andersen’s exclusive Fibrex® material,

Now through July 31, get 20% off every window, patio door and entry door during Renewal by Andersen’s Windows and Doors Triple Savings Event. Plus, take an extra $100 off every window and door. And pay nothing until January 2025!*

To schedule an appointment, call 804-352-3737 or visit VAWindowReplacement.com

*See website for terms and conditions.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!